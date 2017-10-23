Govt planning steps to ease GST compliance burden on SMEs: Hasmukh Adhia
Added by Indo American News on October 23, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Hasmukh Adhia said GST, which amalgamates more than a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT, will take about a year to stabilise. Photo: S. Kumar/Mint
NEW DELHI: Policymakers are considering steps to ease the compliance burden related to the goods and services tax (GST) on small businesses and to make product classification for taxation less complicated, said revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia.
The simplification process may result in some readjustment of tax rates, including a possible reduction in some items that attract the highest tax slab of 28%.
Click here to read more…
Credit: livemint.com