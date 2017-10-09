Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Govt revokes 36-year-old protocol to end VIP culture in Indian Railways

Added by Indo American News on October 9, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has asked senior officials to give up travelling in cosy saloons and executive class travel privileges and start travelling in Sleeper and AC Three-tier classes, mingling with other passengers. (PTI Photo)

The railway ministry has asked its senior staff to slug it out – at home and at work – as part of steps to end the VIP culture in India’s national transporter. In an unprecedented move, the ministry has brought to an end a 36-year-old protocol where it was mandatory for general managers to present themselves on arrival and departure of the Railway Board chairman and other board members during zonal visits.

As part of a massive overhaul of the culture of privilege prevalent in the ministry, the Railway Board has decided to do away with the instructions of a 1981 circular that mandated such protocol.

Credit: indianexpress.com

One Response to Govt revokes 36-year-old protocol to end VIP culture in Indian Railways

  1. CharlesWilliamMorganJr October 12, 2017 at 9:02 am

    This is an improvement over the past. However, we will see if they are serious. We will attempt to purchased confirmed reservations and a confirmed space assignment for a 2-person coupe in First AC and see if this is possible. In the past these most expensive accommodations were all reserved for Indian Rail employees. It will be interesting to see if they will allow paying passengers to occupy these accommodations and help the railways to make a profit!

