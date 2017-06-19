Eye Level- Home Page
Govt said to be planning policy revamp for $19 billion gold jewellery industry

June 19, 2017
Saved under Business
The government is also planning to set up a dedicated bank for the jewellery industry, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Photo: Mint

India, which vies with China as the top consumer of bullion, is working on new policies to improve transparency and help expand its $19 billion gold jewellery industry, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The plans being worked out by the finance and commerce ministries along with industry groups should be finalized by the end of March next year, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. D.S. Malik, spokesman for the finance ministry, didn’t answer calls to his cellphone, while a spokeswoman for the commerce ministry didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

Credit: livemint.com

