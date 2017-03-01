Govt survey: Over 20 per cent Indians suffer from diabetes, hypertension

A government health survey conducted across 26 states and Union Territories has found that more than a fifth of India’s 125-crore population suffers from diabetes and hypertension. According to the National Family Health Survey-4, whose results were released on Tuesday, the overall incidence of diabetes was 20.3 per cent and that of hypertension 22.2 per cent. While there would be some commonality in the data — some people suffer from both — the actual numbers exceed the estimations.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com