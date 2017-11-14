Govt to SC: Will soon bring bill to let NRIs vote

NEW DELHI: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that the government intended to introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament to amend a law to allow NRIs to vote through postal or e-ballots.

The SC had on July 14 asked the Centre to decide whether it would amend the electoral law to allow NRIs to vote by postal or e-ballots after the Election Commission (EC) had also agreed to allow NRIs to caste their vote.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com