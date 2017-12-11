Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Govt to soon unveil policy on methanol blending in petrol: Nitin Gadkari

Added by Indo American News on December 11, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

nit

Union Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the government will be soon announcing a policy which calls for 15 per cent blending of methanol in petrol to make it cheaper and also reduce pollution. “In the upcoming Parliament session, I am announcing a policy of blending 15 per cent methanol in petrol,” Gadkari said at an event organised by Moneycontrol and Free Press Journal here.

He said methanol gets made from coal and costs only Rs 22 per litre as against the prevailing price of about Rs 80 per litre for petrol and added that China is making the coal byproduct for Rs 17 per litre itself. “The costs will go down, pollution will go down,” the Union minister said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *