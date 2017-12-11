Govt to soon unveil policy on methanol blending in petrol: Nitin Gadkari

Union Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the government will be soon announcing a policy which calls for 15 per cent blending of methanol in petrol to make it cheaper and also reduce pollution. “In the upcoming Parliament session, I am announcing a policy of blending 15 per cent methanol in petrol,” Gadkari said at an event organised by Moneycontrol and Free Press Journal here.

He said methanol gets made from coal and costs only Rs 22 per litre as against the prevailing price of about Rs 80 per litre for petrol and added that China is making the coal byproduct for Rs 17 per litre itself. “The costs will go down, pollution will go down,” the Union minister said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com