Group of ministers to decide fate of Air India’s huge art collection

Earlier, a museum was proposed to be set up at the Air India building at Mumbai’s Nariman Point. Photo: Reuters

NEW Delhi: The fate of the priceless artwork collection of Air India, acquired over the past 60 years, will be decided by a group of ministers which is looking into the proposal for the air carrier’s disinvestment, officials said.

The inventory of the thousands of artefacts, comprising works by stalwarts such as M.F. Husain, SH Raza, VS Gaitonde is still underway. In the past year, 60% of the review has been completed, they said.

