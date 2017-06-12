Eye Level- Home Page
GST Council slashes tax rates for 66 items: Arun Jaitley

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
Business
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference at North Block in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist (PTI3_14_2017_000123B)

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set for a July roll-out, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said the GST Council has reduced tax rates of 66 items as against representations received for 133 items. “…133 representations have been received by the GST Council. An officers committee made recommendations after studying these representations…The GST Council has reduced the tax levels in 66 out these 133 cases,” Jaitley said while addressing a press conference after 16th GST meeting.

Credit: indianexpress.com

