IAN- Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

GST Council slashes tax rates on 177 items from 28% to 18%

Added by Indo American News on November 14, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Since businesses with Rs20 lakh annual sales come under the GST, these small units were beset with a higher tax burden, which the GST Council has tried to correct. Photo: PTI

Since businesses with Rs20 lakh annual sales come under the GST, these small units were beset with a higher tax burden, which the GST Council has tried to correct. Photo: PTI

The Goods and Services Tax (GST)) Council on Friday slashed rates across the board, including for a range of daily items of consumption, relaxed penalties and tweaked rules to make it easier for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, to comply.

The feel-good package from the council, which comes into effect from 15 November, is likely to boost consumer demand, reduce disquiet over compliance costs and also lend fresh momentum to the tax reform initiative.

Click here to read more

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *