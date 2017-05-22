GST rollout may turn Nagpur into India’s warehouse
A construction site for an elevated metro railway line in Nagpur. India is on the cusp of a tax reform that could turn the city of 2.4 million people into one of the nation’s biggest logistics hubs. Photo: Bloomberg
TORONTO/MUMBAI: The city known as zero mile in India is finally in the right place at the right time.
Nagpur is in the dead centre of the country, at the crossroads of busy road and rail corridors that bisect India east to west and north to south. Now, India is on the cusp of a sweeping tax overhaul that could turn the city of 2.4 million people into one of the nation’s biggest logistics hubs.
