Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

GST rollout may turn Nagpur into India’s warehouse

Added by Indo American News on May 22, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A construction site for an elevated metro railway line in Nagpur. India is on the cusp of a tax reform that could turn the city of 2.4 million people into one of the nation’s biggest logistics hubs. Photo: Bloomberg

A construction site for an elevated metro railway line in Nagpur. India is on the cusp of a tax reform that could turn the city of 2.4 million people into one of the nation’s biggest logistics hubs. Photo: Bloomberg

TORONTO/MUMBAI: The city known as zero mile in India is finally in the right place at the right time.

Nagpur is in the dead centre of the country, at the crossroads of busy road and rail corridors that bisect India east to west and north to south. Now, India is on the cusp of a sweeping tax overhaul that could turn the city of 2.4 million people into one of the nation’s biggest logistics hubs.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *