GST set for June 30 midnight launch at special Parliament session

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is set for a big launch on the midnight of June 30 at a function inside the Parliament’s Central Hall. President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda will be among those present at the event. Briefing the press on the GST launch, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “There will be a brief function of about one hour where the Prime Minister and President will speak on the subject and there are two short films on the subject of GST which have been prepared for this event.”

Credit: indianexpress.com