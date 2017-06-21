Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

GST set for June 30 midnight launch at special Parliament session

Added by Indo American News on June 21, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Union minister Arun jaitley at the press conference after Cabinet meeting in new Delhi on Wednesday express photo by prem Nath Pandey 24 may 17

“There will be a brief function of about one hour where the Prime Minister and President will speak on the subject and there are two short films on the subject of GST which have been prepared for this event,” Arun Jaitley said. (file photo)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is set for a big launch on the midnight of June 30 at a function inside the Parliament’s Central Hall. President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda will be among those present at the event. Briefing the press on the GST launch, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “There will be a brief function of about one hour where the Prime Minister and President will speak on the subject and there are two short films on the subject of GST which have been prepared for this event.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *