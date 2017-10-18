Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Gujarat elections a contest between dynasty and development: Narendra Modi

October 18, 2017
Saved under US South Asian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah during the BJP rally in Gandhinagar on Monday. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Gujarat elections would be a contest between the politics of development pursued by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the dynastic politics of the Congress.

Modi’s speech at a rally attended by hundreds of thousands of BJP workers on the outskirts of Ahmedabad set the tone for the party’s election campaign in Gujarat. BJP president Amit Shah was also present at the rally.

Credit: livemint.com

