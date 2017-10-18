Gujarat elections a contest between dynasty and development: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Gujarat elections would be a contest between the politics of development pursued by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the dynastic politics of the Congress.

Modi’s speech at a rally attended by hundreds of thousands of BJP workers on the outskirts of Ahmedabad set the tone for the party’s election campaign in Gujarat. BJP president Amit Shah was also present at the rally.

Credit: livemint.com