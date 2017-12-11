Gujarat elections: Army wanted to conduct surgical strikes after 26/11, but Manmohan Singh stayed mum, claims PM Modi

Addressing a rally at Navlakhi ground in Vadodara on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to vote for “vikas” and not “vinaash” that thrived during the Congress regime in the state in the early 1990s.

“It is in your hands whether you want to continue walking the path of vikas the BJP has brought, or revert to times of vinash under the Congress. Were you able to peacefully celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi or take out processions during Congress rule in Gujarat? BJP gives vikas along with shanti (peace), suraksha (safety) and salamati (well-being). No one in this country has the right to harass innocent citizens. Wherever there is BJP government, priority is given to peace and security. After I left the CM post, Anandiben (Patel) and Vijay Rupani have done a good job in continuing to uproot the anti-socials,” the PM said.

Credit: indianexpress.com