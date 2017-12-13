Gujarat elections: Blazing guns fall silent as campaigning for second phase ends; stage set for ballot duel

Blazing guns fell silent as the campaigning for the second phase of high-stakes Gujarat assembly elections came to an end Tuesday evening. The final phase will see 93 assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls on December 14.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, while 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise. The first phase of voting for the 182-member house was held on December 9 and covered 89 seats. The results will be declared on December 18.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com