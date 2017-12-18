Gujarat Result Suggests Congress May Have Found Its Voice

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led his party’s return to power in his home state, an election that’s considered a bellwether before the national vote in early 2019. Stocks erased the day’s losses.

The BJP was leading in 103 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat legislature as of noon, according to early trends from the Election Commission. That’s more than the 92 needed for a majority though this would be the BJP’s lowest tally in more than two decades. The opposition Congress was ahead in 76 seats.

