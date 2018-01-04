Gujarati Samaj Hosts A Fun-filled New Year’s Eve Gala

By Girish Naik

HOUSTON: Gujarati Samaj of Houston and its members celebrated New Year’s Eve 2018 Gala at the Arabia Shrine Center on December 31, 2017.

Looking at the weather forecast for the night, Girish Naik, President of Gujarati Samaj of Houston commented, “Thank God we have an indoor venue where our members can enjoy the program in a very comfortable temperature.”

The day began with the entire committee working on every detail of the program to make sure that all the attendees enjoyed the event. All details from hall decorations, logistics, food, drinks, baby sitters for kids, security, midnight party favors and confetti were checked out and ready so that attendees would have a wonderful time.

At 7:30 pm, the guest started arriving. Well-decorated photo booth with party favors awaited them. The hall was decorated in a black & silver theme for the night. The guests were welcomed through a curved arch of balloons with a 2018 sign. The hall was decorated as per the theme of the night and the flavorful smell of appetizers filled the room, making everyone hungry. Friends and family started getting their appetizers with drinks and socialized to the soft music. For almost an hour, guests mingled with each other and caught up with friends.

DJ Rishi kicked off the music with some foot-tapping numbers, which brought everyone on to the dance floor. Everyone danced all the way to 10:15 pm, and moved towards the dinner area right after. While the guests enjoyed their dinner, raffle and three different prizes were announced. Dr. Harshadbhai Patel, chairman of the GSH Board of Directors, updated the members on the progress of the GSH community center. He said, “ I promise that if the weather permits, we will have it completed by 2018.”

After dinner, DJ Rishi got everyone involved with a game of “Sole Train”. Fast Music played during the second half of the dancing session as it lead to the count-down and midnight toss of non-alcoholic champagne with everyone in party flavor hats and glasses. Confetti flowed automatically from the machine. It was a wonderful sight to see everyone wish each other, “Happy new year!”

Guests kept the party going until 1:00 am in the early morning of 2018.

The next GSH program will be kite flying at Moosa Stadium in Pearland on January 14, 2018 from 10:30 am.