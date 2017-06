Gurdwaras in UK offer shelter to London terror attack victims

LONDON: Gurdwaras in London on Sunday opened their doors for the victims stranded after the terror attack in the city by offering them shelter and food, according to media reports.

Almost immediately after the attack was reported, Sikhs tweeted that their places of worship were opened for those caught up in the horrific ordeal.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com