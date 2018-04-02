MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Gurmeet Chaudhary’s fan threatens to commit suicide; police comes to the actor’s aid

Added by Indo American News on April 2, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Gurmeet Chaudhary

Gurmeet Chaudhary

Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary, who is known for playing the character of Ram in TV show Ramayan, was quite shocked recently as one of his fans threatened to commit suicide.
The actor learnt that someone wanted to prove his love for him and was ready to go to any extent to prove it.

Gurmeet then took to his Twitter account to share screenshots of the messages he had been receiving about it. He also shared another picture where the fan wanted to kill the actor instead.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.economictimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *