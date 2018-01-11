Guru Gobind Singh’s 351st Birthday Celebration at Sikh National Center

By Kamwalpreet Singh

HOUSTON: To commemorate the 351st birthday of the tenth Guru Gobind Singh, an Akhand Path was started at the Sikh National Center on January 5 and continued for the next two days after which a Diwan was carried out. The celebration was attended by a continuous stream of the faithful who came throughout the day and night.

Bhai Amrik Singh explained Guru Gobind Singh’s valiant and inspiring nature to the Sikh sangat. At 10:30 am on Sunday morning, January 7, the path was concluded with a soulful and melodious kirtan recited by Bhai Harvinder Singh and his jatha. Then Dr. Surjit Singh Uppal expressed his emotions through a well composed poem.

A large number of sangat members showed up to seek blessings on this joyous occasion. A delicious langar of various dishes was prepared and served every evening. Many young Sikhs were once again inspired by the incomparable life of the Guru.

The Sikh National Center prabandhak committee and volunteers were full of enthusiasm. Dr. Hardam Singh Azad, Harjit Singh Galhotra, Gurbir Singh Boparai, Charnjeet Singh Sandhu, and other members thanked the sangat for their participation and said they hoped to celebrate this occasion in the new gurudwara building next year.

[Editor’s note: Sikhism’s tenth and final guru Guru Gobind Singh, established the Khalsa in 1699 on Vaishakhi Day at Anandpur, Punjab, which is located midway between Jalandhar and Shimla. He initiated the Panj Payare, the Five K’s and the Khalsa and administered a strict code of discipline.]