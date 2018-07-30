TravelGuzs- Home Page
Guru Purnima 2018: Why the festival is celebrated, legend, history and all you need to know

Guru Purnima 2018: The festival is celebrated in countries like India, Nepal and other countries of Buddhist and Jain influence. (Source: Getty Images)

By Saumyaa Vardhan

Guru Purnima 2018: It is believed that a person is blind without a teacher to guide him. A mother is the first teacher of a child, but after that, the guru becomes his or her second mother. The shastras proclaim that a human being is born twice or dvija, first by the union of the father and mother, and second when he is accepted by a bonafide guru, whereby he acts as a father and delivers him with the help of mother Gayatri, which is a personification of Vedic knowledge.

It is the teacher who teaches us how to live this life and become a human being. There is nobody in this material world who can save us from the dangers of material miseries unless we have received proper guidance from our teachers, preceptors and well-wishers.

