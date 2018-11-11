TRF Home Page
H-1B: Trump’s latest visa proposal and its impact on India

Added by Indo American News on November 11, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

After facing a huge backlash from the top US lawmakers and leaders of the corporate sector, Trump administration has assured that the Americans would get an opportunity to respond to its proposal of revoking work authorization to H-4 spouse visas. The Donald Trump administration has been tightening the H-1B visas rules, which allow foreign workers to take jobs in the US for several years.

The Trump administration’s latest visa proposals will have a huge impact on Indian residents as every three out of every four H-1B visa holders are Indian citizens.

 

