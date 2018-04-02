MFAH- Home Page
H-1B visa application process to begin from Monday

Added by Indo American News on April 2, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Chatter at various social media platforms and groups indicate that immigration attorneys this time expect a much high rate of rejection. Photo: iStock

WASHINGTON: The process of filing petitions for H-1B, considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly skilled Indian professionals, begins on Monday amidst unprecedented scrutiny by the Donald Trump administration.

A strong indication is coming from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the federal agency which is responsible to process all H-1B visas, that there will be zero tolerance by it for even minor errors.

Credit: livemint.com

 

