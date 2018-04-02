H-1B visa application process to begin from Monday
Chatter at various social media platforms and groups indicate that immigration attorneys this time expect a much high rate of rejection. Photo: iStock
WASHINGTON: The process of filing petitions for H-1B, considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly skilled Indian professionals, begins on Monday amidst unprecedented scrutiny by the Donald Trump administration.
A strong indication is coming from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the federal agency which is responsible to process all H-1B visas, that there will be zero tolerance by it for even minor errors.
