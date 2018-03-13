H-1B visa: The procedural changes and 5 key challenges for India Inc

MUMBAI: Even as the US Congress has not taken a final decision on the future of H-1B visas, newly-announced administrative changes relating to third-party H-1B visa petitions have left India Inc grappling with a multitude of challenges.

Most IT companies in India (which corner a bulk of H-1B visas issued each year) work on an employer-vendor-client (E-V-C) module and the employee is deputed to work under an H-1B visa at a client (third party) site in the US.

