HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

H1B visa: India begins dialogue with US lawmakers

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The Indian government has started a dialogue with US lawmakers to resolve the H1B visa issue.(HT Archive)

The Indian government has started a dialogue with US lawmakers to resolve the H1B visa issue.(HT Archive)

The Indian software services companies will breathe a sigh of relief as the Indian ministries, authorities and industry lobby had a dialogue with a visiting eight-member US delegation headed by Congressman Bob GoodLatte, on the ongoing concerns of H1-B visa holders.

After the meeting with IT minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, GoodLatte, the chairman of house judiciary committee that plays an important role in drawing policies around immigration and intellectual property, said, that it was up to President Donald Trump to reassess the situation on the immigration policy.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *