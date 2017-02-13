H1B visa norm changes: Indian IT professionals look at returning home

Vikramaditya, a business system analyst working with a US-based information technology (IT) consulting firm, is worried if he will be able to renew his H1B visa next year. “I have been on H1B visa for the last two years. With all the changes proposed, I don’t know if my renewal would be accepted next year,” he said.

A few of his friends working on the same visa in the US are looking for options in other countries like Canada, Australia or even back in India, he said.

Credit: livemint.com