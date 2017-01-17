Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
H1B visas: Radical changes proposed by Donald Trump administration

Added by Indo American News on January 17, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on 20 January. Photo: AF

New Delhi: President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to augment jobs in the US during his campaign. To achieve this, he has unequivocally stated that his administration will prevent outsourcing as well as revamp the H1B visa programme that allows US companies to hire high-skilled foreign workers at the cost of locals. Trump’s transition team is already up to task on that, according to Reuters, and his senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has proposed scrapping the existing lottery system, which issues about 65,000 visas and another 20,000 to foreign students in the US annually.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

