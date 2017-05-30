Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Had a very good interaction with German Chancellor Angela Merkel: PM Narendra Modi

Added by Indo American News on May 30, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walk through the garden of the government guest house Meseberg Palace, during a meeting in Meseberg, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north on Berlin, Monday, May 29, 2017. AP/PTI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walk through the garden of the government guest house Meseberg Palace, during a meeting in Meseberg, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north on Berlin, Monday, May 29, 2017. AP/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Germany on Monday as part of his four-nation European tour, met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the official retreat for Chancellor Merkel, Schloss Meseberg, 80 km northwest of Berlin. During the meeting, the prime minister signed the Visitor’s Book of the 18th-century palace. He also took a stroll of Schloss Meseberg garden with Merkel where the two leaders held talks. Prime Minister is expected to dine alone with the Chancellor there. After the meeting, PM modi took to social media and said that he had a good interaction with the German Chancellor. “Had a very good interaction with Chancellor Merkel,” Modi said in a tweet.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *