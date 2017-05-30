Had a very good interaction with German Chancellor Angela Merkel: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Germany on Monday as part of his four-nation European tour, met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the official retreat for Chancellor Merkel, Schloss Meseberg, 80 km northwest of Berlin. During the meeting, the prime minister signed the Visitor’s Book of the 18th-century palace. He also took a stroll of Schloss Meseberg garden with Merkel where the two leaders held talks. Prime Minister is expected to dine alone with the Chancellor there. After the meeting, PM modi took to social media and said that he had a good interaction with the German Chancellor. “Had a very good interaction with Chancellor Merkel,” Modi said in a tweet.

Credit: indianexpress.com