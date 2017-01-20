Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
‘Haley to embody vibrant parts of American society before UN’

WASHINGTON: As a “proud daughter” of Indian-American immigrants, Nikki Haley, tapped by US President-elect Donald Trump to be the ambassador of US to the United nations, will embody vibrant parts of the American society before the world forum, the Trump Transition team has said.

South Carolina Governor Haley, whose Sikh parents immigrated from Punjab, is the highest ranking Indian-American nominated in the Trump Administration.

