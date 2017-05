Half Girlfriend Movie Review

Madhav Jha (Arjun) a rustic boy from Bihar who is drawn to his college-mate, Riya Somani (Shraddha), an affluent English-speaking girl from Delhi. There’s just one hitch here. Riya is willing to go thus far and no further; Madhav continues being obsessed with her. Will the Bihar boy and the Delhi girl make it past the half-way mark?

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com