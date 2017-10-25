Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Halloween special – popular haunted places around the world

Added by Indo American News on October 25, 2017.
Saved under Travel
emprie_state_building_2

We are forever thrilled by the unknown, and this is partly the reason why so many of us are quite obsessed with horror stories and haunted places. This Halloween 2017, we are here to discuss the most popular places that are in fact haunted, or have some horror story to tell. Morbidity is always enticing, and all its shocking glory live to haunt us. The unknown is always attractive, simply because it is something beyond that we know. The unknown makes us wonder; it gets us excited and makes way for a lot of debate. The horror stories we have brought to you are extraordinary, simply because they are unexpected. These popular places around the world have some dark secrets that can astonish you. Before further ado, let us get to the most unexpected spooky stories from popular places around the world.

Click here to read more…

Credit: happytrips.com

