Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Hampi Utsav 2017

Added by Indo American News on November 6, 2017.
Saved under Travel
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

ThinkstockPhotos-615986770

With a whole medley of programmes lined up for Hampi Utsav 2017, it can be assured that this time the fest is going to be grand. The city of Hampi is yet again ready to bedazzle everyone with colours, and the grandiosity with which this utsav is celebrated makes it worthy of a visit. Hampi Festival 2017 is popularly known as Vijaya Utsav and you will find the city dotted with innumerable complexes of ruined temples. Those ruins are now a part of UNESCO worldheritage site.

By any chance, if this southern city has been on your bucket list and you always wanted toexplore the splendour of this city, Hampi Utsav is the best time to be there.

Click here to read more…

Credit: happytrips.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *