Happy Gurupurabh — Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also is known as Gurpurabh and Prakash Utsav, marks the birthday of the tenth guru of Guru Gobind Singh, Gobind Singh was the Sikh Guru, a spiritual master, warrior, poet, and philosopher. The day is celebrated either in the month of January or December. Guru Gobind Singh was the 10 Sikh Guru. He was born in Patna, Bihar, India, on December 22, 1666. The day is celebrated all over India and Sikhs across the world celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

“May Guru Govind Singh Ji Give You, The Courage And Strength To Fight The Evil, And Always Stand By The Side Of Truth. Happy Gurpurabh.”

“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained When one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Prakash Utsav.”

“May Guru Gobind Singh Ji is your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab and Prakash Utsav.”

“If You Are Strong Torture Not The Weak, And Thus Lay Not The Axe To Thy Empire. Wish you a Happy Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti.”

“Have a goal and work towards its completion and success. Do not let any hardship, no adversity impact your goal. Happy Gurpurabh.”

“May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of the truth. happy Gurpurabh to you.”

“Blessed Blessed Is Their Guru, Whose Mouth Tastes The Ambrosial Fruit Of The Lord. Wishing you a Happy Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurabh.”

“Wish you all a happy and spiritually fulfilling life. May Guruji bless you with his divine blessings. Wish you Happy Gurpurabh.”

“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Wishing you a Happy Gurupurabh.”

