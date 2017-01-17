Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Haraamkhor movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi take us to the land of shocking truths

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a school teacher in Haraamkhor.

The Censor Board objected to the ‘bold’ content of Haraamkhor because they thought the Indian audience was not ready for such experimental cinema. This forced the makers to make a legal appeal before the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, which delivered the verdict in the movie’s favour.

Now that the film is released, the board will have to explain why they thought the film was not suitable for Indian audiences. Probably because Haraamkhor can connect with most of us. And it’s told sensibly.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

