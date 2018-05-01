Harendra new men’s hockey coach, Marijne to return to women’s camp

NEW DELHI: Women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh was on Tuesday made in-charge of the men’s side, while men’s coach Sjoerd Marijne was re-designated the women’s coach in an inexplicable rejigging of roles by Hockey India following the medal-less show at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last month.

Dutchman Marijne, who was handed the reigns of the men’s team in November last year, is currently not even in India and has been sent back to his original position of women’s coach after Manpreet Singh and Co’s fifth-place finish at the CWG.

Credit: timesofindia.com