MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Harendra new men’s hockey coach, Marijne to return to women’s camp

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Harendra coached the Indian men's team earlier from 2009 to 2011.

Harendra coached the Indian men’s team earlier from 2009 to 2011.

NEW DELHI: Women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh was on Tuesday made in-charge of the men’s side, while men’s coach Sjoerd Marijne was re-designated the women’s coach in an inexplicable rejigging of roles by Hockey India following the medal-less show at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last month.

Dutchman Marijne, who was handed the reigns of the men’s team in November last year, is currently not even in India and has been sent back to his original position of women’s coach after Manpreet Singh and Co’s fifth-place finish at the CWG.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *