Harley-Davidson University to debut in India

American cult bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson plans to open its skills centre, which it calls the ‘Harley-Davidson University’, in India to train its employees and dealership staff. Apart from technical training, the Harley-Davidson University also offers a variety of courses ranging from management to finance and branding. Currently, the US-based firm has three such universities in the Asia Pacific region. It is planning to open the fourth here at the national capital.

“We will continue to invest in people and resources here (India). An example of that is Harley-Davidson University which we are going to open here in Delhi in next few weeks,” Harley-Davidson India and China MD Peter MacKenzie told PTI.

Credit: indianexpress.com