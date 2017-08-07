Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Harvard biased against Indians, Asians? US to probe complaint

August 7, 2017
Many Indian-American organisations have alleged that Harvard is biased against Indians (Photo courtesy: harvard.edu)

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to probe a complaint by four Indian-American organisations and other Asian groups that Harvard University discriminates against students from the communities in its admission process.

Justice Department Spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said on Wednesday the department wants to investigate the “administrative complaint filed by a coalition of 64 Asian-American associations in May 2015 that the prior administration left unresolved”.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

