HC4A’s Harish Kotecha Receives National Award

Austin: Founder and President of Hindu Charities for America (HC4A), Mr. Harish Kotecha, has been awarded the Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) for the 32nd Annual Conference.

Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to honor people who have tirelessly worked to ensure that all children may have what most take for granted: safety, shelter, and a future and that young people without shelter may find the promise of tomorrow.

NAEHCY’s Board of Directors were impressed with your [Harishji’s] ability to transform a singular movement into a replicable program that now is established in 4 major cities.

In her award letter to Kotecha, Jimiyu Evans, President, NAEHCY wrote that, “We are glad to have an advocate like you in the field to meet the needs of children and youth experiencing homelessness – supporting and encouraging academic success – while implementing program coordination and community collaboration.”

Kotecha while beaming at the live video presentation at the virtual conference, mentioned that, “This award recognizes the impact of HC4A, all the volunteers, donors, sponsors and well-wishers of HC4A!”

Rosie Coleman, Coordinator & District Homeless/Foster Care Liaison

Austin ISD said, “This is so great!! No one deserves this more than Harish and Hindu Charities!!! Thank you for everything you do for our Austin ISD students!”

Coming in an especially hard year, this award sent a wave of joy in the HC4A community. They now prepare for the next big event: a virtual gala in November to raise funds for vocational scholarships for low-income youth and adults.