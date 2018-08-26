IAN- Home Page
Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan killed, says government

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
World News
A large amount of heavy and light weapons and ammunition were destroyed during raids on two Islamic State hideouts. (File)

The head of Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike on the group’s hideouts in Nangarhar province on Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday. Ten other members of the militant group were also killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said in a statement.

A large amount of heavy and light weapons and ammunition were destroyed during raids on two Islamic State hideouts. The jihadist group’s Amaq’s news agency carried no comment on the issue, and there was no immediate reaction from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission that trains and advises Afghan forces.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

