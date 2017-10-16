Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash Mumbai

MUMBAI: Diwali shopping of several Mumbaikars went for a toss as heavy rains lashed many parts of the city on Sunday. The rains were accompanied with loud thunder and lightning as well.

Earlier in the day, Thane had also witnessed showers for a couple of minutes. However, by the evening, dark clouds had developed with rains being witnessed almost across the city in parts of Dahisar, Ghatkopar, Dadar and parts of South Mumbai as well. Officials from IMD have forecasted that such rains are likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

While last year the monsoons from Mumbai had withdrawn by October 14, this year the withdrawal seems to have delayed. “On Sunday the Southwest monsoon further withdrew from entire Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Gujarat and some parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of eastern, central and western India and some parts of northeast India during next 2-3 days,” said an IMD official.