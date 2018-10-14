IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Helicopter Eela movie review: Kajol starrer is saddled with banal story-telling

Added by Indo American News on October 14, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Helicopter Eela movie review: Riddhi Sen, who won a National award this year, is about the only one who stands out.

Helicopter Eela movie review: Riddhi Sen, who won a National award this year, is about the only one who stands out.

By Shubhra Gupta 

Helicopter Eela movie cast: Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhary, Neha Dhupia, Kamini Khanna

Helicopter Eela movie director: Pradeep Sarkar

Helicopter Eela movie rating: One and a half stars

A doting mum and her resigned-to-it son are the focus of Helicopter Eela, in which said Eela helicopters around Vivaan to the extent of smothering him. Will they grow up and out of each other?

This is a Bollywood movie, so that question is redundant. But the answer, which unravels over two and half excessively long hours, is so devoid of interest, that you feel like shutting down almost as soon as the film starts.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *