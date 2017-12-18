Here’s how PM Modi reacted to the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the results of the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as indicative of “strong support for politics of good governance and development.”

“I salute the hardworking BJPKaryakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories,” tweeted PM Modi, in his first reaction to the developments.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com