Here’s how Sonakshi Sinha, Armaan Malik are fighting over actors turning singers

Armaan Malik got into a debate with Sonakshi Sinha on Twitter after he criticised the trend of actors turning playback singers.

Armaan shared an article in which singer Kailash Kher had said that he is not happy with the decision of the event managers to rope in Sonakshi as one of the opening acts for Pop star Justin Bieber’s first-ever India concert.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com