Here’s Why Former Wrestling Coach PR Sondhi Hates Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Added by Indo American News on December 28, 2016.
Image courtesy: mid-day.com

National coach PR Sondhi, who’s the anti-hero in Aamir’s piece, upset with portrayal of his character in hit film. Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal may have won over critics, movie buffs as well as grapplers, but former wrestling coach PR Sondhi is hardly amused.
 

The man, who had trained the Phogat sisters ahead of their participation in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is miffed with the makers for showing a character modelled after him in a negative light. Sondhi says he is aware that few fictional events were added to make the film entertaining, but it should not have been at his expense.

Click here to read more…

