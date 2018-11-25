TRF Home Page
Here’s your detailed guide to Auli, one of the best ski destinations in India

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.



 

By Samonway Duttagupta

One of the coolest vacations that Delhiites can think of during the winters is a skiing holiday in Auli, a destination in Uttarakhand which is known for its beautiful snow-laden slopes. Talk about the beauty, the place is dotted with oaks and deodars and is blessed with clear blue skies and a clean environment, both of which are rarities in the cities we live in. 

Auli is one of those skiing destinations in the world where even beginners can visit. In fact, people start off their skiing experience in this place. Beyond anything else, Auli is now famous as one of the most economical places in the world to learn skiing as well. Yes, you read that right. Out here, tourists can also take residential skiing lessons and that too at economical prices. 

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

