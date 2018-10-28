TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

High carbohydrate diet may induce obesity in some: Study

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The study explains why a diet high in carbohydrates induces obesity and diabetes in some but not others. (Source: File Photo)

The study explains why a diet high in carbohydrates induces obesity and diabetes in some but not others. (Source: File Photo)

Researchers have identified a DNA mutation common in animals that may explain why a diet high in carbohydrates induces obesity and diabetes in some but not others. The study, published in the journal PLOS Genetics, showed a surprising difference between two sets of the fruit flies when feeding with alternate diets high in protein and high in carbohydrates.

Fruit fly larvae with a noted mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutation showed a pronounced increase in development when eating high carbohydrate diet of banana, but stagnated on a high protein diet of passion fruit, Xinhua news agency quoted the study as saying.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *