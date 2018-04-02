MFAH- Home Page
Hijab-wearing Muslim competes in Miss England

Added by Indo American News on April 2, 2018.
Saved under Arts & Culture
Maria Mahmood

Maria Mahmood is to become the first hijab-wearing Muslim to compete in Miss England.

The 20-year-old beauty queen who has made it to the semi-finals is hoping to reach the finals. If Maria wins Miss England, she will go on to compete in Miss World.

Credit: beautypageants.indiatimes.com

