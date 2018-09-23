TravelGuzs- Home Page
TRF Home Page
Hotstar – Home Page

Himalayan escapes for a perfect summer this year!

Added by Indo American News on September 23, 2018.
Saved under Travel
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

TRAVEL

We have massive, stunning mountains, and then we have the Himalayas. A mountain range so stunning that it is oftelabelled as Gods’ favourite abode. If you have a mountain break on your mind for this summer, a good dose of Himalayas is just what you need. Miles away from the scorching, almost-baked cities, unexplored mountain hamlets are just the places to run off to. If you cannot think of places beyond Manali, Shimla or the good, old Nainital, this guide to four offbeat mountain escapes is all that you need. 

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *