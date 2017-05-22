Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Hindi Medium Movie Review

Added by Indo American News on May 22, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

22471-Hindi Medium (2017)

Mita and Raj Batra, an affluent couple from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, are grappling with getting their daughter admission into an English medium school. But there is one big problem. Their zubaan is Hindi, and the elitist snobs won’t let the Hindi speaking hoi-polloi fit in.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *