Hindu woman elected to Pakistan’s senate in historic first: report

KARACHI: Kirshna Kumari Kolhi from Pakistan’s Sindh province has become the first-ever Hindu Dalit woman Senator in the Muslim-majority country, the Pakistan People’s Party has said. Kolhi, 39, from Thar is a member of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). She was elected Senator on a minority seat from Sindh. The PPP awarded her the Senate ticket, it said.

Her election represents a major milestone for women and minority rights in Pakistan. Earlier, PPP had elected first Hindu woman named Ratna Bhagwandas Chawla as a senator. Kolhi belongs to a remote village in Nagarparkar district of Thar in Sindh province.

Credit: indianexpress.com