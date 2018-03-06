IAN- Home Page
Hindu woman elected to Pakistan’s senate in historic first: report

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2018.
In this February 12, 2018 file photo, Krishna Kumari, from the Pakistani Hindu minority, works in her office in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (AP)

KARACHI: Kirshna Kumari Kolhi from Pakistan’s Sindh province has become the first-ever Hindu Dalit woman Senator in the Muslim-majority country, the Pakistan People’s Party has said. Kolhi, 39, from Thar is a member of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). She was elected Senator on a minority seat from Sindh. The PPP awarded her the Senate ticket, it said.

Her election represents a major milestone for women and minority rights in Pakistan. Earlier, PPP had elected first Hindu woman named Ratna Bhagwandas Chawla as a senator. Kolhi belongs to a remote village in Nagarparkar district of Thar in Sindh province.

Credit: indianexpress.com

