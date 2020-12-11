Hindus of Greater Houston 10th Annual Hindu Youth Awards 2020

By Manu Shah

Houston: Like most other celebrations this year, the 10th Hindu Youth Awards will also be celebrated virtually on 19 December, from 8 pm to 9:30 pm. The celebrations will honor ten youth who were nominated by the Greater Houston area temples and organizations and will recognize them for their outstanding achievements and service to the community. (Watch on YouTube live https://tinyurl.com/yyyl79nq and Facbook live https://www.facebook.com/hinduofgreaterhouston/)

Consul General of India, Shri. Aseem Mahajan will be the Chief Guest and will present the awards to the nominees as well as the “Akhil Chopra -Unsung Heroes Award” to Dr. Madan Gopal Luthra. Dr. Luthra is a retired doctor whose life goal is to serve humanity with total dedication. Apart from helping people who are in dire circumstances, he organizes plasma donations to help COVID patients.

The Keynote speaker for the event is celebrated Indian television and film actor Nitish Bharadwaj, a well-known director, screenwriter, producer, veterinary doctor and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. He is best known for his role as Lord Krishna in B. R. Chopra’s television series Mahabharat, as well as for his portrayal of the several avatars of Vishnu in some of Chopra’s other great works, such as “Vishnupuran” where he played the role of Lord Maha Vishnu.

The Annual Hindu Youth Awards will feature inspiring speeches by the youth as well as a cultural program. This year, two special awards will recognize community youth leaders, Namita Pallod from the Hindu Heritage Youth Camp and Komal Luthra from Young Hindus of Greater Houston. Their zeal and enthusiasm have been exemplary in motivating other Hindu youth and in promoting leadership, community service, professional networking, social dialogue, and culture in young adults. While Namita Pallod will share the importance of developing the summer Hindu Heritage Youth Camp held in Houston for many years, Komal Luthra will share the activities of Young Hindus of Greater Houston.

Bhawna Luthra, Secretary, Hindus of Greater Houston and Event Coordinator of this year’s Hindu Youth Awards commented “It is a great honor working with the youth awardees and witnessing their enthusiasm and dedication for their organizations. Hindu Youth Awards gives youth the opportunity to connect and exchange ideas to take the noble work of preserving Hindu values and Hindu unity forward.”